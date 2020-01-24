The Grayson County District Attorney’s Office released a list of locals indicted this week on charges that ranged from theft to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The indictments are formal charges and are not considered evidence of guilt.

The following people were indicted:

Billy Ingram, 34, of Sherman — failure to appear;

Joshua Pomeroy, 29, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Taylor Nall, 24, of Bonham — five counts of forgery (defraud elderly) and two counts of credit, debit card abuse;

Timothy Nall, 27, of Bonham —five counts of forgery (defraud elderly) and two counts of debit or credit card abuse;

Isae Narciso, 38, of Sherman — Driving while intoxicated 3rd or more offense;

Lonnie Lester, 40, of Denison — theft prop $270 between $2,500;

Thomas Haywood, 66, of Sherman — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

Dawn Allison, 49, of Gainesville — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);

Daniel Harlan, 56, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);

Gregory Vaughn,53, of Denison — possession of controlled substance (cocaine);

Kenneth Molbert,41 of Collinsville — possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (tetrahydrocannabinol);

James Jacobs, 23, of Plano — possession of a controlled substance (meth)

Jaclyn Starling,31, of Plano — forgery financial instrument;

Ricky Hayes, 34, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol);

Sarah Pettice, 30, of Tom Bean — prohibited substance in a correctional facility;

Nicholas Pinkston, 35, of Whitewright — two counts of injury to a child or elderly serious bodily injury;

Kendra Davis, 30, of Anna — assault peace officer/judge;

Jeffrey Rizos, 41, of Collinsville — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Jesse Maners, 49, of Everman — driving while intoxicated 3rd or more offense;

Steve Castorena, 24, of Pilot Point — evading arrest with a motor vehicle;

Rojelio Rivera, 59,of Corpus Christi — possession of a controlled substance (meth)

Katy Kabha, 34, of Denison — assault public servant;

Jennifer Lugo, 39, of Lewisville — theft property with previous convictions;

Gio Huynh, 51, of Garland — burglary of building;

Anthony Futrell, 18, of Sherman — evading arrest with a motor vehicle;

Matthew Cox, 28, of Sherman — possession of marijuana;

Eddy Clark, 33, of Van Alstyne — possession of controlled substance (cocaine)

Christopher Crow,29, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tamper with physical evident with intent; Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tamper with physical evidence with intent;

Toby Malone,31, of Whitesboro — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tamper with physical evidence with intent;

Zachary Whitehurst, 29, of Denison — criminal mischief;

Jayson White, 48, of Dension — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tamper with physical evidence with intent;

Michael Wheeler, 34, of Denison — aggravated assault with deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury;

Amos Bates, 46, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Letroy Stephens, 19, of Denison — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Nicolas Potts, 25, of Denison — tamper with physical evidence with intent;

Jeremiah Tucker, 38, of Denison — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Jalen Lee Hess, 20, of Denison — sexual assault child;

Catherine Horneman, 51, of Sherman — divert controlled substance for personal use (Hydrocodone, Temazepam or Alprazolam);

Shanda Williams, 18, of Durant, Oklahoma — burglary of habitation;

Loretta Cannon, 45, of Garland — prostitution with 3rd or more;

Elvis Wilkerson,64, of Sherman — driving while intoxicated 3rd or more offense;

William Songer, 50, of Milburn, Oklahoma — driving while intoxicated 3rd or more offense;

Carolyn Odom, 52, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth) tamper with physical evidence with intent and prohibited substance in a correctional facility;

Chance Wells,38, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Jeffrey Spinell, 56, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Roemello Hagood, 20, of Kyle — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

Brian Angell, 31, of Bonham — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Joe Rector, 39, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Nicolas Potts,25, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);

Anthony Futrell, 18, of Sherman — assault emergency personnel;

Tyler Fields, 28, of Sherman — driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Thomas Haywood, 66, of Sherman — theft of firearm;

Joshua Armstrong, 35, of Paris — driving while intoxicated 3rd or more offense.