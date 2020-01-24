The overwhelming majority of the eateries recently inspected by the Grayson County Health Department made the highest letter grade possible.

The Grayson County Health Department rates restaurants and other establishments that serve food based on their adherence to codes set by the Texas Department of Health. Restaurants are given an “A,” “B,” “C” or “F” score. An “A” means sanitarians reported no or only a few minor violations. Those with a “B” were found to have several minor violations, but nothing major. Restaurants with a “C” might have a major violation or repeat offenses, but in the inspectors’ opinions, nothing bad enough to warrant an “F.”

An “A” means sanitarians reported 10 or fewer demerits. Those with a “B” received 11-20 demerits. Restaurants with a “C” had 21-30 demerits and restaurants with “F” ratings received more than 30 demerits.

The following eateries received “A” grades on their most recent inspections:

K Bar K Meats, 813 Well Rd., Denison;

Tioga Elem & Middle School, 405 North Florence, Tioga;

Tioga High School, 855 McKnight, Tioga;

Whitesboro Middle School, 600 W. Fourth St., Whitesboro;

Collinsville Elementary School, 500 Reeves Street, Collinsville;

Collinsville High School, 202 N Broadway, Collinsville;

Fruit-titas, 409 W. Main, in Denison;

Gelati’s Ice Cream Parlor, 100 N. Travis, Ste C, Sherman;

Lit’l Store, 722 S Rusk St., Sherman;

Meals On Wheels/Sherman Center, 1500 N Broughton St., Sherman;

Mercado, 382 Bounds Ranch Road, Gunter;

Elementary School, 4217 Elementary Drive, Southmayd;

High School, 1 Bearcat Drive, Whitesboro;

Intermediate School, 211 N. College St, Whitesboro;

Lone Star Food Store, 3707 S US Hwy 75, Sherman;

Save-A-Lot, 1733 Texoma Parkway, Sherman;

Sonic Drive In, 2405 S Austin Ave., Denison;

Taco Casa,1821 Texoma Parkway, Sherman;

Wal-Mart Market, 2210 FM 1417 N., Sherman;

Wal-Mart Market Fuel Station, 2210 FM 1417 N., Sherman;

Pizza Hut, 1000 E Hwy 82, Whitesboro;

High School, 404 Main St., Sadler;

Middle School, 200 Ram Drive, Sadler;

Mom’s Café, 317 Hwy 120-W, Pottsboro;

Napoli’s Italian Restaurant, 13015 S. Hwy. 289, Pottsboro;

Thunder Dan’s Mobile, 923 W. Woodard, Denison;

Mariposa Cuban Cuisine, 213 E. Houston, Sherman;

McDonalds, 871 Hwy 377 N., Whitesboro;

Sherman ISD/Perrin Learning Center, 81 Vanderburg Dr., Denison;

Hayes Primary School 117 4th Street, Whitesboro;

Parkview Learning Center, 206 FM 120 E., Pottsboro;

Sunshine Center For Children, 308 Front St., Pottsboro;

The Point, 132 Grandpappy Dr., Denison;

Cooley Bay Winery, 292 Cartwright Rd., Van Alstyne;

Dad’s Donuts, 721 N Woods St., Sherman;

Daylight Donuts, 608 N Union St., Whitesboro;

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 1001 Hwy. 377N., Whitesboro;

Lovejoys On Main Street,138 E. Main St., Whitesboro;

Pop’s Place Too, 21136 Hwy 56., Southmayd;

Quality Suites, 2900 North U.S.Hwy 75, Sherman;

Los Primos-Pupuseria Y Panaderia, 200 E. Lamar, Sherman;

Passport Sherman, 2007 W Taylor St., Sherman;

Eisenhower Yacht Club (boat dock) 2141 Park Road 20, Denison;

Grandpappy Point Gas Dock, 132 Grandpappy Dr., Denison;

HPM Fuel Dock, 120 Texoma Harbor Drive, Pottsboro;

Italian Affair, 104 North Woods, in Sherman;

Tackle Box, 83924 N. Hwy. 289, Pottsboro;

Whitney Food Store, 815 E Odneal St., Sherman;

Ajua Ajua Chihuahua, 901 E. Lamar,Sherman;

Brookshire Brothers, 805 North Union St., Whitesboro;

Domino’s Pizza Main St., 228 W. Main, Denison;

Express Food Mart, 820 E Lamar, Sherman;

Grayson Crisis Center, 4200 N. Travis St., Sherman;

Knife & Whisk, 130 W Acheson, Denison;

Knights of Columbus, 2027 S Austin, Denison;

Panaderia Gloria, 901 East Lamar St, Sherman;

Craft Pies Pizza, 81750 N. Hwy 289, Pottsboro;

IHOP, 2617 N Hwy 75, Sherman;

Smoke House BBQ, 306 E. FM 120, Pottsboro;

Sonic Drive-In, 925 North 8th Street, Gunter;

Sonic, 1130 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy Van, Alstyne;

Sprinkle Donuts & Breakfast, 110 S. Hwy 289, Gunter;

TMC Cafeteria, 5016 S. US Hwy 75, Denison;

TMC Volunteer Gift Shop, 5016 S US Hwy 75, Denison;

Danni’s New Orleans & More Eatery, 1417 W. Houston Sherman;

HBLA Child Care-South, 1510 Baker Rd., Sherman;

La Quinta by Wyndham, 2912 Hwy. 75 N, Sherman;

Lichita’s Restaurant, 515 S. Walnut, Sherman;

B-Dawgz Street Doggz Mobile, 1408 Andy Dr., Sherman;

Chik-Fil-A, 3500 U.S. 75 North; Sherman;

El Correcaminos Mobile, 1809 E. Lamar, Sherman;

Southern Market Vending, 1903 FM 84, Denison;

Brookshire’s, 11205 N. Hwy 289, Pottsboro;

Brookshire’s Deli/Bakery, 11205 N. Hwy 289, Pottsboro;

Brookshire’s Meat Mkt, 11205 N. Hwy 289, Pottsboro;

Brookshire’s Produce, 11205 N. Hwy 289, Pottsboro;