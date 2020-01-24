By Max Hengst

A-J Media

For some people, not having straight teeth makes them insecure about smiling. With help from Hill & Ioppolo Oral & Facial Surgery’s program, Smiles for Soldiers, one veteran will receive a treatment to give them a perfect smile at no expense.

“Oftentimes we’ll see these patients ahead of time and they cover their mouth when they talk because they don’t want anyone to see. They’re ashamed to smile,” Dr. Robert Ioppolo said. “This is something that gives them back a basic, human thing, which is smiling.”

Ioppolo this week hosted a ceremony announcing a disabled Marine veteran Chris Carver was chosen to receive a free, full-arch restoration treatment worth $50,000.

Carver already knew he was a finalist for the smile makeover. On Thursday, in a ceremony attended by Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope and City Councilman Steve Massengale, the veteran learned he would receive the treatment.

“I am one of those people - it’s like I never win anything - so it’s like I’m not going to do it,” Carver said regarding the application process for the smile makeover. “(My wife) ended up signing me up for it and here I am. Now I know I can win stuff.”

The procedure Carver will receive takes about four hours to get new teeth permanently implanted. The goal is for him to leave with a perfect smile. The healing phase lasts around six months, but Carver will be able to eat and smile with confidence.

As a veteran who served nine years in active duty service and four years in the Army reserves, Ioppolo said a lot of veterans have good access to medical care, but rarely get access to good dental care. The office’s annual Smiles for Soldiers program is just one way Ioppolo and the practice gives back to those who fought for our country.

“It’s an easy thing for us to do that makes a big impact,” Ioppolo said. “Every time we do one of these cases, the patient cries and we cry. It’s a big deal. It really does give them back a lot of confidence.”