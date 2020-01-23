Cat condos, more coming to animal shelter

Some of Sherman’s four-legged residents may soon have new transitional housing on their way to find a forever home. Representatives with the 2020 Leadership Sherman Class announced this week that they have raised more than $25,000 toward the purchase of new cat condos for the Sherman Animal Shelter.

The addition of the condos will coincide with other improvements at the shelter, including the addition of a surgical suite and veterinary services. The animal shelter has an average daily population of 46 cats, shelter officials said.

“Our goal is $30,000, but please don’t think we want to stop at that,” said City Council member Sandra Melton, who is a member of the 2020 class. “There are many things we need at the animal shelter for the animals and for our community.”

Leadership Sherman is an annual program organized by the Sherman Chamber of Commerce that takes potential future and current city and community leaders on visits to area and state services and organizations. As a part of the program, each class is tasked with starting a community project.

The idea to support the shelter came during a tour of the city municipal services and departments. During the tour, Melton said members of the class saw the small cages that the cats were kept in and decided to raise money to upgrade the facilities.

“As we were on our way to the animal shelter, I don’t think any of us were thinking that would end up being our project,” Melton said.

Melton said the class plans to invest in three new cat-condo style cages that will give the cats that are up for adoption more room and space. The cages will also come equipped with windows that will allow the animals a limited ability to see and go into the outside world.

Sherman Animal Services Manager Ty Coleman said the new cages will more than double the shelter’s capacity for adoptable cats with a total of 55 cats. The shelter will also have a capacity for an additional 27 stray cats.

The cages will remain an option for cats that are aggressive or do not get along with others, Coleman added.