A local man who was involved in a wreck that cost a Denison woman her leg was sentenced for his part in the collision.

Joshua Halliburton pleaded guilty Thursday to accident involving injury or death and was sentenced to seven years deferred adjudication and a $1,500 fine. He also pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor deadly conduct and received 89 days in jail, Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith said.

Previously published reports show police contend Halliburton and Tripp Bird were involved in the wreck on July 29, 2016, where Jennifer Russell was injured. The crash occurred on FM 691 near La Cima Road.

Russell said she was a passenger in her boyfriend’s vehicle when he spit on a car that cut him off. That vehicle then forced their car into oncoming traffic and they hit a pickup head-on. Russell initially lost her right leg due to injuries from the wreck. She was released from the hospital but then had to return months later. She eventually died in December of that year.

After hearing from a medical examiner about the cause of Russell’s death in 2018, the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office added additional charges to the accident involving serious bodily injury or death and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges the pair already faced from the incident.

Bird was convicted in August of aggravated assault and failure to stop and render aid at an accident involving injury. He was sentenced to seven years in prison on the aggravated assault charge and ten years probation on the failure to render aid charge.

Testimony in that trial said Halliburton had encouraged Bird to chase after the car in which Russell was riding.

Halliburton was represented in the case by Don Bailey who said his client got credit for time served for the 89 days he was sentenced to on the misdemeanor charge.

“I think he is extremely sorry for what happened. It hurt a lot of people and he is extremely remorseful for that,” Bailey said of his client.