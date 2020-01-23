For the seventh year in a row, the Grayson County Tax Office is again offering a special one-day service. Taxpayers will be able to drop off property tax payments on Jan. 31st from the convenience of their cars.

Tax office personnel will be stationed at the Grayson County Courthouse’s west entrance parking lot on Crockett Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to take the payments.

“We’ve made it easier for folks to pay their property taxes,” said Grayson County Tax Assessor-Collector Bruce Stidham in a news release. “This is the 7th year we’ve provided the drive-thru service and each year more and more people are taking advantage of the convenience. Instead of having to search for a place to park, then waiting in line to pay your taxes, we’re giving folks the opportunity to stay in their car and drop their payment off at our drive-thru location. It’s easy and it’s quick.” Look for the flags at the north drive-thru entrance of the parking lot and exit at the south back onto Crockett Street.

Stidham went on to say that only checks and money orders will be accepted at the drive-thru location.

No cash payments. All payments made at the drive-thru must be in a sealed envelope with a return address clearly visible. Actual receipts for payments will be mailed the following week.

“It’s another option folks have, instead of trying to find a parking place and then waiting in line to pay your property taxes. We’ll be there, come rain or shine,” Stidham added.