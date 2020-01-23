A Denison couple pleaded guilty recently to child abuse charges that led to prison sentences for each.

A statement from the Grayson County District Attorney's Office said that Laura K. Sloan, 44, pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to life in prison. Her husband, Steve Sloan, 56, pleaded guilty and was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child and three counts of possession of child pornography and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Both Laura and Steve Sloan will be required to register as sex offenders for life. The Honorable Judge Brian Gary of the 397th District Court presided over the plea hearings.

The D.A.'s Office said the case against the couple began back in September 2018, when investigators with the Plano Police Department and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force conducted an online investigation that resulted in capturing many digital pictures and video files of child pornography.

The discovery led officers to a location in Denison.

The Texas Rangers obtained a search warrant to search the home along with any electronic device. The Texas Rangers, along with Plano and Denison Police Departments, executed the search warrant on January 23, 2019. Interviews were conducted and evidence was seized for examination. On January 25, 2019, Steve Sloan was interviewed. During his interview, Steve Sloan outlined a dysfunctional sexual history.

Additionally, he confessed to downloading and frequently viewing child pornography and taking a limited role in sexually abusing a child living in their home.

On January 29, 2019, Laura Sloan was interviewed and confronted about her husband possessing and viewing child pornography. During that interview Laura Sloan confessed to having sexual relations with a biological relative for approximately five to six years.

“This is a very disturbing case, and the victim will have a long road to recovery from the abuse suffered at their hands. Laura and Steve Sloan deserve every day they will serve in prison for the atrocities they committed. Our hope is that the plea agreement will ensure they never harm another child again,” said District Attorney Brett Smith.

The case was prosecuted by Criminal District Attorney Brett Smith and Assistant Criminal District Attorney Elijah Brown. DA Investigator Tim Murrin also assisting in the prosecution.

Laura Sloan was represented in the case by Sherman attorney Joe Smith and Steve Sloan was represented by Tim Haney. Neither defense attorney could be immediately reached for comment Thursday morning.