Criminal mischief — On Jan. 20, Sherman Police were dispatched to the 300 block of South Heritage Parkway on in reference to a possible burglary. Officers arrived on scene and learned no property was taken, but the suspects did damage several electronics. A report for criminal mischief $750-$2,500 was filed.

Burglary of a building — Sherman Police responded to the 1700 block of Texoma Parkway on Jan. 21 in reference to an alarm call at Buddy’s Home Furnishings. Officers ares arrived on scene and found the business’s glass front door had been shattered. Security cameras recorded video of the incident and footage was collected for evidence. A report for burglary of a business was generated and the department’s investigation is ongoing.

Assault — On Jan. 21, Sherman Police responded to the 1200 block of West Hunt Street in reference to a disturbance call. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a male and female subject in a relationship and learned both had assaulted one another following a verbal argument. The parties were separated for the night and a report for family violence assault was filed against both individuals.

Found property — Sherman Police collected found property on Jan. 22 after it was brought to the department’s headquarters. The reporting party said the property was found in a business parking lot, near the 200 block of South Sam Rayburn Freeway. A report was filed for found property.