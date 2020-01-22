Robert Hempkins was given the Economic Development Award of Excellence by the Denison Development Alliance last week. The award was presented to Hempkins by DDA President Tony Kaai who said Hempkins made “an immeasurable impact in Denison.”

Hempkins started out in Oklahoma before moving to Texas. Hempkins was involved with the deal to bring ARstrat to the city among other projects.

Kaai said Hempkins had been involved in Boy Scouts and taught youth baseball for 15 years. He opened his insurance company in 1999. He has been an active volunteer in the community having served on many boards over the years.

“I was a mentor for a student in our AMP program,” Kaai said. “They were getting a job at Walmart and didn’t have a vehicle. I called my friend Mr. Hempkins and said hey I got a kid that lives in a trailer house with 14 people and that’s not an exaggeration. We had no way for him to get to work. If you come across a vehicle that is cost effective let me know. I mean within two hours he called me with a vehicle it was cleaned and ready to go no cost to the student. That’s the true measure of Robert Hempkins.”

Hempkins said he was very honored to be recognized.

“Denison truly has caught lighting in a bottle lately,” Hempkins said. “We’re fortunate to have an administration that leaves a strong, sound economic policy that works on our scale. You are all the fuel of that economic engine and I am glad to be a small part of it. You people are who makes it happen and I am thrilled to be a part of it.”