According to an email sent Wednesday from Channels and Public Relations Manager Nicole Bernard said, Texas Instruments will close the Sherman semi-conductor-fabrication facility and a Dallas facility within the next three to five years.

In a follow-up email, Bernard said that the closure will affect 500 employees at the Sherman facility.

The move is meant to allow TI to expand its existing production operations at a site in Richardson.

“We continually assess factories based on their efficiency and ability to be upgraded and expanded to meet the needs of our growing portfolio,” the email said. “The DFAB(Dallas) and SFAB (Sherman) factories have been instrumental to TI's success for the last five decades; however, they do not have the scale, infrastructure and efficiency needed to be upgraded to 300-millimeter technology and carry us competitively into the future.”

Bernard could not be reached via phone for futher comment Wednesday and individuals at the Sherman facility said they could not comment and directed communication back to Bernard.

“DFAB and SFAB will continue to operate as usual for the next few years,” the email said. “Employees at these factories have been an important part of TI's overall success and will continue to be critical to help ensuring a successful transition. As we get closer to the end of the transition, we expect to offer many DFAB and SFAB employees jobs in our other Dallas-area manufacturing sites. For individuals without roles at that time, we will offer severance packages and other transition assistance.”

Construction on the Richardson facility has already begun and the bulk of exterior buiding is expected to be completed in late 2021. No other details were immediately available Wednesday.

“These changes impact people that we care about and we are committed to working with our employees throughout this multi-year process,” the release concluded.