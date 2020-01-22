ROCKWALL — The Midlothian Panther varsity girls traveled to Rockwall Monday night and earned a 0-0 draw against Rockwall Heath.

Despite hitting the post and creating several good opportunities, the Panthers couldn't seem to find the back of the net.

On the other side of the ball, Zoe Boldt earned her 5th shutout behind a stingy back line led by captains Brooklyn Davis and Lizzie Simpson, as well as outside backs Eunique Wright and Amanda Omehe. The girls are 5-1-2 on the season.

On Friday night, MHS traveled to Carrollton’s Standridge Stadium and earned a 4-1 win over Newman Smith.

Sydnee Gardner opened the scoring early in the match with a corner kick. The Trojans drew things level before halftime, but the Panthers broke things loose late in the game scoring three goals in the last ten minutes of the match.

Marriah Griffin got the game winner from a Kaleigh Naizer assist. Emma Best slotted a great Gardner pass in for the third. Naizer then put the icing on the cake from a Best assist.

District 14-5A action begins for the Lady Panthers on Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. at Waco University. They will also host Cleburne next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Roesler Athletic Complex.

Boys: MHS 1, Waxahachie 0

The MHS Panther soccer team fought the Class 6A Waxahachie Indians to a 1-0 win Tuesday night in their first match at the newly-renovated Roesler Athletic Complex in their final tune-up for District 14-5A play.

Tanner Henderson got the well-composed finish from a crafty Justin Barnett assist. Zeke Compton and Dalton Wolf split the shutout.

Last Wednesday, the Panthers ran into a very fast Carrollton R.L. Turner at Standridge Stadium and came up short, 4-1. Henderson scored from a Ryan Tate assist.

The Panthers (3-3-3) will open the district schedule on Friday evening at Waco University at 6:15 p.m. They will host Cleburne next Tuesday at the Roesler Complex at 7:30 p.m.