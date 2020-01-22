Area high school and college musicians have the opportunity to collaborate in a concentrated environment at Tarleton State University’s annual Brass, Woodwind and Percussion Day, Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center.

The event kicks off with registration at 8 a.m. and features classes, ensemble performances and an evening concert featuring Brass Day guest clinician and performer Dr. Jason Hausback.

Hausback is an associate professor of trombone at Missouri State University, where he directs the Jazz Studies Ensemble II.

Registration for Brass, Woodwind and Percussion Day is free.

For information, contact festival coordinator Dr. Ben Charles at bcharles@tarleton.edu or 254-968-9439.