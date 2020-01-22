Gerald Thomas Smith, 35, of Sherman pleaded guilty and to two counts of possession of child pornography and was sentenced to 20 years in prison this week in the 397th state district court. In addition to the time, Smith will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

The Honorable Judge Brian Gary of the 397th District Court presided over the plea hearing.

A statement from the Grayson County District Attorney’s office said the case began In June of 2019, when investigators with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began looking into possible downloading of child exploitation material. Working with their connections in the North Texas Crimes Against Children Task Force, GCSO investigators received notifications from multiple agencies (Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Grand Prairie Police, FBI, and Plano Police) confirming the download of known child exploitation material or child exploitation material with a known victim to a specific location in Grayson County.

“Acting on information learned in the initial investigation, Sheriff’s Office investigators obtained a search warrant for the address of the suspected location of the downloads, which led to the defendant. The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office gathered evidence located at the address that included computer and phone equipment admittedly owned and used only by the defendant, and during an interview with the defendant, he admitted to downloading and viewing child pornography for two or more years,” the statement said.

GC District Attorney Brett Smith prosecuted the case.

“Investigators with Sheriff’s Office should be commended for the job performed as part of the larger ICAC task force,” said Brett Smith in the statement. “The primary subject matter of these investigations is the exploitation of children and it is heart wrenching. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) is providing the law enforcement community a valuable service in being the clearing house for identification of child pornography and victims of child pornography. The technology and information used in identifying child exploitive materials is aiding law enforcement nationally. Gerald Smith knew what he was doing was wrong, and accepted responsibility for his crimes. He will have a very long time to think where he is going.”