One adult and two juveniles have been arrested following last weekend’s botched drug deal and double shooting in the Tanglewood area.

In an emailed press release distributed Wednesday, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said an 18-year old suspect and two minors were arrested for their alleged role in the incident. The trio is facing charges of aggravated robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Tanglewood Circle just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday in reference to 9-1-1 calls of shots fired and found two wounded victims.

Investigators learned that the victims had traveled from Denison to Pottsboro in order to sell marijuana to one of the suspects but were then reportedly robbed of the drugs at gunpoint. An argument ensued and multiple shots were fired into the victims’ vehicle, striking one in the leg and grazing the other. The suspects fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. Both victims were taken to Texoma Medical Center for treatment and released the same day.

The Sheriff’s Office said total of four suspects are believed to have taken part in the robbery, but it was unclear Wednesday whether the final suspect was still considered at large. No other details were provided.

The case remains under investigation and all criminal charges will be handled by the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office.

