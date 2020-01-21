Sherman Police

Theft — On Jan. 19, Sherman Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of S. Travis Street in reference to a reported theft. Officers learned that a package may have been stolen from the porch of a residence and report was filed.

DWI — On Jan. 17, Sherman Police responded to a reported disturbance in the 2200 block of North Hoard Avenue. A male subject involved in the incident drove away from the scene but was found and stopped by police a short time later. The driver was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for driving while intoxicated, second offense.

Criminal mischief — Sherman Police were contacted on Jan. 18 by a male complainant who reported that someone had driven through and damaged his yard in the 1300 block of North Ross Avenue. A report for criminal mischief, $750-$2,000 was generated.

Theft — On Jan. 18, officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Texoma Parkway in reference to a disturbance. Police arrived on scene and spoke with a male complainant who reported that his money was stolen. The man was unable to provide any details about the incident, but a report for theft was generated.

Theft — Officers were contacted on Jan. 18 by Target staff in reference to a theft that took place at the Town Center location. A report for theft $100-$750 was filed.

DWI — Sherman Police responded to the 220 block of Texoma Parkway on Jan. 19 in reference to a potentially-intoxicated driver. A caller stated that the driver was unable to maintain a single lane of travel and police eventually located the reported female driver. The woman was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for DWI.

Assault — On Jan. 19, Sherman Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of North Ricketts Street in reference to an assault call. Officers arrived on scene and found a female victim, who reported that her boyfriend had dragged her by her hair, thrown her against a wall and choked her. The suspect left the scene prior to officers’ arrival and a report was generated for family violence assault, impeding breath.

Terroristic threat — Officers responded to the 900 block of East Wells Street on Jan. 19 after dispatchers were called concerning a disturbance. Police arrived and learned that male subject had been threatened with harm by an acquaintance. No injuries were reported, but an offense report was generated.

Criminal trespass — Sherman officers were dispatched to the 800 block of South Cormorant Drive on Jan. 19 in reference to a criminal trespass violation. Upon arrival, police learned that a suspect with an active criminal trespass warning had been on the property. Video footage of the incident was recovered and report was generated.

Assault — On Jan. 19, police responded to the 2500 block of Oak Brook Circle in reference to a reported assault. Officers arrived on scene and spoke with a woman who said she had been assaulted by her husband. Police determined that the woman lied and was the primary aggressor in the incident. A report for family violence assault by contact.

Assault — Officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Cornerstone Drive on Jan. 19 in regard to an assault report. Police arrived on scene and found two women who were involved in an altercation, but had since separated. One of the woman said the other had assaulted her by pulling her hair and kicking her in the face. A report was filed for assault causing bodily injury.

Online impersonation — On Jan. 20, Sherman Police responded to the 400 block of West Rainey Street in reference to a harassment call. A female complainant said her social media page had been hacked and the suspect had begun making posts through her profile. Evidence was collected and a report was filed for online impersonation.

Burglary — Sherman Police spoke with a female complainant on Jan. 20 in reference to a stolen property report. The complainant said, sometime in the last few months, someone had taken property from her home in the 300 block of West Dulin Street. An offense report was generated.

Possession — On Jan. 20, Sherman Police stopped a driver for a traffic violation in the 1400 block of West Center Street. During the stop, officers learned that the driver had an outstanding arrest warrant for marijuana possession and took him into custody. After the arrest, officers found the suspect was in possession of more marijuana. He was additionally charged with possession of marijuana, under two ounces.