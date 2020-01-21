Sherman Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect sought in a recent theft case.

In a social media post published Tuesday, the department said the alleged, misdemeanor theft occurred on Jan. 15 at Walmart. Security cameras at the business captured photos of the male suspect who can be seen with electronics in his shopping cart.

Those able to identify the suspect or those with knowledge of the incident are encouraged to call Sherman Police Officer Rhoades at 903-892-7290.

