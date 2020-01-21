DUNCANVILLE — The Red Oak girls soccer team were unable to crack the scoring ledger against Dallas Ursuline in a loss on Friday, but bounced back strongly with a rout of Dallas Madison to wrap up the Duncanville Shootout on Saturday at Panther Stadium.

The Lady Hawks battled to a 0-0 tie at halftime against Ursuline on Friday afternoon, but allowed a second-half goal to suffer the loss. However, against Dallas Madison on Saturday. the Lady Hawks cut loose in a 10-0 rout.

The Lady Hawks (6-2-2) also beat Dallas Bishop Lynch, 2-0, in their first tournament game on Thursday.

District 14-5A play begins for the Lady Hawks next Friday at home against Joshua.