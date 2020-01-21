Wes Overstreet began his employment with the county on June 16,1988 in road and bridge maintenance as a haul truck driver. Grayson County Commissioner Phyllis James said he was promoted to Assistant Foreman in 2006 and then to foreman in 2013.

The commissioners took some time out of their weekly meeting Tuesday to honor a man who has been serving the residents of Precinct 3 for 31 years.

“Wes Overstreet has been a dedicated and accomplished employee while serving in Grayson County, professionally performing each and every duty with honor and virtue; and his skills have been significant in upholding the integrity of the Precinct 3 in Grayson County,” Grayson County Judge Bill Magers read out loud as Overstreet, his wife and their son looked on.

“He has been just such an asset to me since I took office,” Phyllis James, Precinct 3 commissioner, said as the room gave Overstreet a standing ovation. “I just wanted to make sure that it (the retirement) was special for him,” she said. Overstreet’s last day with the county will be Jan. 23.

Overstreet did not want to make a public comment after the commotion and left when the rest of the members of the Precinct 3 road crew left.

“That’s pretty special,” Magers said as they all left the room.

Criminal Justice Editor Jerrie Whiteley can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.