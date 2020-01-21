Denison Police arrested a man on over the weekend after he allegedly fled a traffic stop on a stolen motorcycle and then led officers on a high-speed pursuit.

In an emailed statement, the department said patrol officers initially tried to stop the suspect, shortly before 8:45 p.m. Sunday, for a moving violation committed in the 3700 block of State Highway 91.

“The driver fled on the motorcycle and when reaching the 700 block of Eisenhower Road, abandoned the motorcycle and attempted to flee on foot,” DPD’s statement read.

But pursuing officers caught up with the suspect a short time later and took him into custody. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was charged with evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance and theft of the motorcycle, which had been reported stolen out of Plano.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.