Midweek showers and another cold front are expected to make their way to Texoma in the days ahead, but neither the weather conditions or temperature change are expected to be severe. The National Weather Service forecasts a clear and cool Tuesday, but clouds and a 30-percent chance of rain are expected to move in later in the day.

Overnight lows will drop into the mid 30s and the chance for rain will increase to 80 percent after midnight. Southeasterly winds may gust as high as 20 mph as the cold front moves in and settles over the area early Wednesday.

Rain chances will remain at 80 percent Wednesday and both daytime and nighttime temperatures will struggle to break out of the low 40s.

“Wednesday looks to be cold and wet, but the whole system will pass by during the day on Thursday,” Meteorologist Jason Dunn said Monday from the NWS Fort Worth field office.

Severe weather is not anticipated with this week’s rain, but a 50-percent chance for precipitation will linger through Thursday and region could see up to an inch of rainfall thanks to the overarching system. Light winds will begin to blow out of the northwest as the the cold front moves on and Thursday’s high will likely reach the mid 50s.

“Once behind the system, we’ll start to warm up and see the sun come out,” Dunn said.

Temperatures will stay in the low 50s on Friday but conditions will be calm and clear. The overnight low will likely drop to 35 degrees. More sun is expected on Saturday and Sunday and highs will float between the upper 50 and low 60s.

Dunn said its common for the North Texas and Texoma regions to fall into the current cycle of cold fronts, rain showers and warm ups, and encouraged area residents to stay weather aware throughout the week.

