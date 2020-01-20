A 31-year-old Houston woman was recently sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown.

Angelica Iczayana Jaimes-Loredo pleaded guilty on July 25, 2019 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and was sentenced to 92 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder III.

A statement from Brown’s office said that information presented in court showed that, between January 2018 and August 2018, Jaimes-Loredo and others were involved in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in the Smith County area. On Nov.14, 2018, Jaimes-Loredo; Suri Surai Rivera-Zuniga, 25, of Houston; Kevin Russ Ivy, 58, of Whitehouse; and Stephen Paul Barton, 55, of Tyler; were charged in a six-count indictment with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Jaimes-Loredo and Rivera-Zuniga admitted to distributing approximately three kilograms of methamphetamine on Aug. 18, 2018 in Whitehouse. Ivy admitted to possessing with intent to distribute 88 grams of methamphetamine on Aug. 16, 2018 in Whitehouse. Barton admitted to distributing 48.7 grams of methamphetamine on Aug. 16, 2018 and 35.7 grams of methamphetamine on July 20, 2018 in Whitehouse, Texas.

Rivera-Zuniga pleaded guilty on April 2, 2019 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison on Sep. 26, 2019. Ivy pleaded guilty on May 13, 2019 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and was sentenced to 49 months in federal prison on Sep. 19, 2019. Barton pleaded guilty on July 25, 2019 to possession with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine and was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison on Jan. 13, 2020.

This case was investigated by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division and Highway Patrol, and the Drug Enforcement Administration and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Allen Hurst.