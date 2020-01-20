The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after two people were shot Sunday in an apparent botched drug deal near Pottsboro’s Tanglewood neighborhood.

In a press release distributed Monday, the sheriff’s office said, just before 12:30 a.m., deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call of shots fired in the 200 block of Tanglewood Boulevard.

Authorities arrived on scene and found two adult males with gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to Texoma Medical Center and treated for injuries that were not considered life threatening. The suspect fled the scene and remains at large.

“We feel this is an isolated incident and we do not feel there is a further threat to the community,” the sheriff’s office said.

No other details were provided. The incident remains under investigation.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.