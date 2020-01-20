Texas gas prices have fallen 3.0 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.23/g, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 13,114 stations. Gas prices in Texas are 2.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 29.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $1.99/g today while the most expensive is $3.59/g, a difference of $1.60/g. The lowest price in the state today is $1.99/g while the highest is $3.59/g, a difference of $1.60/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.89/g while the most expensive is $5.74/g, a difference of $3.85/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.55/g today. The national average is down 0.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 30.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Midland Odessa- $2.39/g, down 2.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.42/g.

San Antonio- $2.13/g, down 4.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.17/g.

Austin- $2.20/g, down 3.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.23/g.

"With oil prices sagging lately, the door has been opened for a notable decline in U.S. gasoline prices, and that's exact what has happened, with more declines likely coming ahead of us before the fun is over," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "The Midwest has been the largest beneficiary of seasonal effects thus far with prices in several areas there declining upwards of 10-15 cents per gallon. The rest of the country will follow lower for the time being as demand for gasoline remains abysmal and the fuel being produced today will have to eventually be purged from the system over the next few months as refiners begin the transition to summer gasoline."