Well, we made it. It’s 2020, and while we may not have the Jetsons’ robot maids and flying cars, we’re definitely in The Future.

So, what does that mean at Westbank Libraries? A whole lot of digital. If you’re reading this column holding the physical paper in your hands, you may be tempted to stop right here because I said the D-word, but just hear me out.

Sometimes it’s hard to get to the library. Maybe it’s because your life is busy or because mobility is a challenge or because Austin traffic has just gotten so darn bad. But wherever you are — whether you’re parked on MoPac or in a waiting room or at home — chances are your phone or tablet or laptop is within arm’s reach. And if it is, that means your library is always with you — and it’s open 24/7.

Welcome to The Future. Westbank Libraries is launching the 2020s by rolling out a new assortment of digital resources for patrons with full memberships to enjoy for free. The library has offered e-books and digital audiobooks for several years, but the selection just got a whole lot bigger – as in, tens of thousands of titles are now available.

Looking for a magazine? You now have access to over 3,000 through RBdigital Magazines. Looking for a newspaper from another city, another state, another country? Over 2,000 newspapers are now available from all over the world from PressReader, many of which can be translated from other languages. Yes, the Dallas Morning News is one of the newspapers available.

How about videos, you ask? The library began subscribing to the video streaming service Kanopy last year, which brought its members access to tens of thousands of indie, documentary, foreign and classic films. Plus, families with small children will appreciate that they have access to unlimited viewing of children’s programs. Does your 3-year-old like to watch the same show over and over? They’re not alone, and they can watch as many episodes of “Sesame Street” as you’ll allow on Kanopy.

If you love British shows, you’re in luck. Now the library also subscribes to AcornTV, so you can stream your favorite BBC productions at home, drinking of cup of tea and relishing the fact that you’re accessing all these shows for free with your library membership. AcornTV is available to members for two full weeks each month.

“It’s a way to save money,” Library Director Mary Jo Finch says. “People who are already digital readers may not realize there are tens of thousands of digital books and audiobooks and that they can view Acorn and Kanopy and access articles that are normally behind a paywall.”

Plus, she says, “It’s a way to connect to the rest of the world.”

But what about people who haven’t tried digital resources? Finch reassures them.

“We’re really trying to encourage people to give it a try,” she says. “The library is here for you. We can help you get it working on your device. We love to chat with people from the neighborhood. If you think you’re going to be the first person who’s going to say, ‘I don’t know how to use this,’ and the device is still in the box — you’re not. We have Tech Teens on Tuesdays and staff every day who can help you.”

Administrative assistant Tess Westmoreland frequently works with patrons who are learning how to use their device.

“It’s great when you get a new phone but a little scary learning how to use it,” she says. “And that’s OK. That’s why we are here to help.” Westmoreland wants patrons to know that “no question is a stupid question when it helps you learn.”

The library’s technology manager, Cesar Martinez, has overseen the development of Westbank’s Digital Library and sees it as an extension of the library’s collection, another way of providing materials.

“Libraries want to provide the best service for their members,” he says. “Part of that is the convenience of having a book downloaded to your device in a few seconds or having access to content that’s not available on Netflix. This is a way for us to provide a similar service that doesn’t cost anything.”

He underscores the encouragement expressed by Finch and Westmoreland. “We’re here to help you set up your accounts and familiarize yourself with the new services,” he says, then smiles. “Call us. Text us. Use it.”

Maureen Turner Carey is a public service and PR librarian at the Westbank Community Library District.