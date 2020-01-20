AUSTIN

ACC commemorates

Day of Racial Healing

Austin Community College will host a series of events commemorating National Day of Racial Healing on Tuesday and Friday.

The event will run from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at ACC Highland, Building 4000, 6101 Highland Campus Drive, and will include art, dance, music and spoken word.

In addition to the showcase, the ACC Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation Campus Center hosts a trio of racial healing circles Friday. They will be from 9 a.m. to noon in Room 1108 at the Cypress Creek Campus, 1555 Cyprus Creek Road; 1-4 p.m. in Room 1130 at the South Austin Campus, 1820 W. Stasney Lane; and 1-4 p.m. in Room 9114, Building G, at the Riverside Campus, 1020 Grove Blvd.

Registration is not required but is encouraged.

To register: austincc.edu/racialhealing2020.

GEORGETOWN

Wednesday luncheon

on arts and culture

The city of Georgetown will host its second Arts and Culture Brown Bag Luncheon at noon Wednesday in the Friends Room at the Public Library, 402 W. Eighth St., featuring a presentation by Georgetown school district fine arts director Carol Watson about partnering with local schools.

Watson’s presentation will focus on partnerships between communities, artists, arts and culture organizations, and local schools that promote educational opportunities and community engagement.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lunch. There will be time after the discussion to share and learn about arts and culture programs happening in the Georgetown community.

To RSVP: arts@georgetown.org.

ROUND ROCK

Registration is open

for Cupid’s Chase 5K

Registration is open for the 25th annual Cupid’s Chase 5K and Fun Run, scheduled for Feb. 8.

Cupid’s Chase is sponsored by Georgetown Parks and Recreation. Event proceeds help fund projects at Georgetown parks. The chip-timed 5K run/walk will begin at 8 a.m. in San Gabriel Park, 445 E. Morrow St., near the showbarn. The race begins and ends in the park.

Through Tuesday, the registration cost for the 5K is $25 per person ages 11 and older. The price increases to $30 after Tuesday. The Kids Fun Run for children age 10 and younger starts at 7:30 a.m. Registration is $10 through Tuesday and $15 after.

Participants who register through Tuesday are guaranteed to receive a Cupid’s Chase T-shirt. T-shirts are not guaranteed if registered after Jan. 21. Cupid costumes are encouraged. Strollers and dogs on a non-retractable leash are welcome on the course.

To register: cupid.georgetown.org.

American-Statesman staff