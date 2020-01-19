The Houston Astros have been in the news this week for all the wrong reasons. The tab came due in a sign-stealing scandal that was part high-tech (video monitors) and part low-tech (trashcan banging to signal the upcoming pitch).

Their general manager and manager were suspended and then fired. They lost four total draft picks, and they were fined $5 million, the maximum possible. However, they keep what is now a tainted 2017 World Series championship won at the expense of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

We live in an athletic age where the line between competitive edge and rule breaking is becoming increasingly blurred. Sign stealing has been part of baseball forever. The team giving signs must make sure its signals are not intercepted and decoded by the opposition. This is part of baseball culture where unwritten rules carry weighty significance.

The Astros are guilty. This is beyond dispute. They apparently thumbed their nose at an edict from on high that warned teams about using technology to steal signs. The Astros put together a sophisticated, organized system to do so. There was an almost arrogant intentionality to skirt the rules and gain an edge, regardless of consequences.

It reminds me of the sign that once allegedly hung in an NFL locker room decades ago outlining two rules. Rule No. 1: Cheating is encouraged. Rule No. 2: When in doubt, see Rule No. 1.

The Astros knew what they were doing. Arguing that everyone does it is no defense. The team is not only guilty of cheating, but they are guilty of cheating better than anyone else. Who knew this would be an unintended consequence of baseball’s being dragged kicking and screaming into the age of video replay?

Unfortunately, if there is one thing we know, it is this: every advancement leads to a small percentage of those looking for a way to cut a corner. Truth is, if the Astros were told taking this shortcut would lead to the loss of two club officials, four draft picks and $5 million, but they would win the World Series, they’d strike the bargain. One writer described $5 million as “couch change” for the Astros’ owner. How I would like to look among those sofa cushions, but I digress.

The broader trend here is we live in a time when it’s OK to sacrifice long-term results for short-term rewards, even if it means bending rules. If the shortcut produces success, that’s the bottom line, and the old mantra, “It’s only cheating if you get caught,” is more prevalent than ever.

Baseball can do itself a solid by relocating monitors nowhere near players. This is one solution that admittedly has flaws. A better approach might be to begin experimenting with allowing electronic communication between the bench and the pitcher. The Southeastern Conference has toyed and had positive results, including a much-needed speeding up of games.

There might be bugs to work out, but if the ultimate result is a quicker game, that alone might do wonders for baseball’s reputation of plodding along as a sport unencumbered by a clock.

The Astros keep their championship. There is no precedent to take it away. The Red Sox and sign-stealing co-conspirator/manager Joey Cora won the crown also at the expense of the Dodgers in 2018.

What to do? Make no mistake, this is an integrity-of-the-game issue.

We fans can be a suspicious bunch. We often suspect a conspiracy theory against our favorite teams even when there are no facts to support it. In fact, sometimes that happens especially when there are no facts to support it. Now we hear AT LEAST one team rigged the system in its favor. It begs the question, was this practice more widespread? Have other teams, seeing the tab the Astros paid (and weighing their success) now shuttered their own sign-stealing enterprises?

Part of the shame of this is the Astros are an excellent team. They don’t need to cut corners. Apparently, I’m not the only one who feels this way. The folks at Caesars Palace (a venue, I’m told, where gambling takes place) have pegged Houston to win 97 games this season. They have a talented roster and great pitching. They should be successful.

In the rush for superlatives for which the media is famous, this has been tabbed the most notorious sports scandal since the New England Patriots’ “Spygate,” matter of a dozen or so years ago. I’m not so sure. This one has yet to get a “gate” signifier, elevating it to hallowed scandal status. Let’s give it time before we determine its place of historical significance.

Because it is still unfolding. At last count, a grand total of three managers have lost their jobs in its wake. Beside Houston’s A.J. Hinch and the aforementioned Cora, New York’s Carlos Beltran, the only player mentioned thus far, saw his brief tenure with the Mets abruptly end. Apparently, in this brave new world of sudden unemployment, neither Cora nor Beltran were fired. Instead, they and their teams are “parting ways.”

A final thought here: There may be more revelations to come as baseball works through this matter. The Astros’ penalties are harsh but certainly won’t kneecap the franchise as some have suggested should have happened. If there were a reasonable way to somehow “handicap” the team’s competitiveness over the next few seasons, that would have come nearer a punishment fitting the crime.

One thing is for sure. This story will fade from the news cycle – only to be replaced by the next “worst” sports scandal ever. It’s only a matter of time.

Doug Hensley is associate regional editor and director of commentary for the Globe-News.