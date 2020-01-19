Last January produced some unusual results in shallow water, and this year it is “deja vu all over again.” A good number of quality largemouth are exhibiting pre-spawn behavior in less than 5 feet of water near brushy shorelines.

Normally, this cove action doesn't kick in until at least mid-February or early March. Lately our biggest bass are coming shallow after 1 p.m.

Crankbait action slowed this past week after I bragged about it in my last column. The traditional green pumpkin worm has again been our best producer.

Saturday afternoon produced a fat 4-pound class bass for Tony DiCello of Lakeway. This stocky largemouth pounced on Tony's worm in about 2 feet of water next to some brush.

A few minutes later, I tied into a nice 3-pounder in about 4 feet of water on a rocky ledge protrusion. Again the green pumpkin worm proved its worth.

Our previous half dozen bass had come on steep bluffs near Lakeway. This action slowed and caused me to probe the shallows. It usually pays to experiment and never assume the bass are all holding in the same depth.

The recent lake temperature is 58 degrees, which is higher than normal by over 3 degrees. This probably explains the shallow activity, but I can't swear to it.

Black bass can be very unpredictable, and I've never been able to interview them. They might not be willing to tell the truth anyway.

Tomorrow they might be attacking crankbaits but I'll be sure to have a worm rod handy.

For a guided excursion call 512-261-3644.