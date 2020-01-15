Legacy Dentistry, based in Midlothian, has announced that the remodeling project for their office at 151 Walton Way, Suite 102 is now finished. They are celebrating this occasion by inviting the members of their community to visit and experience the office’s new, refined atmosphere and ambiance. The clinic has been serving the Midlothian community for several years, offering all kinds of dentistry services at the hands of Dr. Tony Nguyen.

While Legacy Dentistry has always stood out above other dental offices in the area for their wonderful staff as well as the conscientious attention of their lead dentist, they continue their efforts to make their office more comfortable for their patients. Through the latest round of remodeling alone, the office has added several new amenities, all of which are intended to serve the purpose of improving the ambiance of their clinic, thereby producing a more relaxing environment for their patients.

Dr. Nguyen says, "We have made this investment for the sake of our patients, as they mean everything to us. Through these renovations, we seek to minimize the fear and discomfort that is often associated with a dentist appointment, replacing these negative emotions with ease, relaxation, and comfort. All of the attention we pay our patients is a core part of our practice, as we envision creating an office that our patients can enjoy visiting. It's all about creating a better environment for our patients and serving their needs."

Some of the new amenities that patients can now enjoy at the Legacy Dentistry office include the ability to get food and drinks without leaving the clinic, allowing for easier accommodation should appointments be made early in the morning. Despite all of these changes, the office reassures their patients that they can expect the same outstanding expertise that distinguishes the practice from other dental care providers in the area, though they should notice a significant improvement in the environment itself.

Legacy Dentistry offers a comprehensive range of dental care services, from some of the most common procedures to the rare and more complicated ones. Dr. Nguyen has described his office as a one-stop destination for all of one's dental needs in the Midlothian community, easing the experience for any patient who may need multiple procedures carried out at the same time. These services are complemented by several payment plans and broad insurance coverage, ensuring that each patient has a plan that suits their needs and options. All of the treatments and procedures carried out at Legacy Dentistry come with a guarantee of expertise and quality, as Dr. Nguyen is one of Texas' most successful dentists.

Legacy Dentistry‘s website, https://www.legacydentistry.com/ , includes further information regarding the various dental care treatments on offer as well as a thorough description of what a patient may expect during their appointment. Those interested in seeing the results of the latest course of remodeling may take the opportunity to visit during their next appointment in order to enjoy the new environment in person. They may also connect with the local office through their official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/legacydentistry/.