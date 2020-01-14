A Sherman woman is facing a felony assault charge after she allegedly struck her sleeping husband in the head with a frying pan Monday night.

Sherman Police Sgt. Brett Mullen said shortly after 10:30 p.m. officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of N. Carr Avenue in reference to a reported assault. Authorities arrived at the residence and made contact with the male victim and female suspect.

“It was reported that the woman hit her husband in the head with a frying pan while he was lying in bed asleep and did so without provocation,” Mullen said.

The victim sustained visible injuries but did not require hospitalization. The suspect was arrested at the scene and charged with family violence aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Mullen said any object used with the intent to inflict injury or death upon another person can be considered a deadly weapon and he encouraged all who find themselves in the midst of domestic dispute to steer clear of physical conflict.

“Violence is never the answer for solving an issue within the family,” Mullen said. “All it does is create more problems for everyone involved.”

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat.