Sherman Police are currently on the look out for a hit-and-run driver who allegedly struck a pedestrian on Texoma Parkway and then fled the scene this past weekend.

Sgt. Brett Mullen said officers responded to the 4900 block of Texoma Parkway at approximately 9 p.m. Friday after dispatchers received 9-1-1 calls of a vehicle-pedestrian collision. Police arrived on scene and made contact with the female pedestrian who told them that the driver had fled the scene.

“The victim reported that she was walking north on the shoulder of northbound lanes on Texoma Parkway when she was struck from behind,” Mullen said. “Upon impact, the victim was thrown a short distance and sustained several injuries.”

The woman was transported to an area hospital and treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening. A physical description of the suspect was not available Monday afternoon, but the suspect’s vehicle, a dark-colored four-door passenger car, was last seen heading north on Texoma Parkway. If apprehended, the suspect is likely to face a felony hit-and-run charge.

Those able to identify a suspect or those with knowledge pertaining to the case are asked to call Sherman Police Det. Rob Ballew at 903-892-7246.

Sherman Police encourage road-side pedestrians to walk against the flow of traffic so that they are better able to detect oncoming dangers.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.