Sherman city and community leaders plan to celebrate long-time barber Dale Hill and his more than six decades of business in downtown Sherman Tuesday night. Members of Downtown Sherman Now plan to hold a reception for Hill, followed by a proclamation by the city council, naming Jan. 21 as Dale Hill Day.

These ceremonies will celebrate the 65 years that Hill has worked in downtown Sherman as a barber and his decades worth of charitable efforts for children in Grayson County.

Hill started his work as a barber following a tour of duty in the armed forces during the Korean War. After attending barber school in Dallas, Hill opened his first shop at 102 W. Pecan in 1955. Over the years, Hill has held shop at several locations in downtown Sherman, including the Texas Hotel. When the hotel burned in 1967, Hill was able to save his barber chair from the blaze.

Speaks for Tuesday’s reception will include Mayor David Plyler, former Grayson County Judge Drue Bynum, along with family and friends.

“Dale has been in business in Sherman for decades — for years and years,” Plyler said Tuesday. “This is a good way to recognize him, his long standing practice in the community.”

The reception will be held from 4 p.m. through 6 p.m. Tuesday at Grayson Hall. This will be followed at 5 p.m. by the Sherman city council meeting where Plyler and members of the council will read a proclamation in honor of Hill.