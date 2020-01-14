Sherman Police

Theft — Sherman Police responded to the Albertsons parking lot on Jan. 10 in reference to a reported theft. Officers learned that the male complainant had agreed to meet another male subject in the parking lot of the grocery store and sell a watch to him. The suspect reportedly took the watch without paying for it and left the scene. No injuries were reported. A report for theft of property under $750 was generated.

Theft — On Jan. 11, Sherman dispatchers received a report of shoplifting from Walmart in the 400 block of U.S. Highway 82. The complainant stated a male suspect stole $90 worth of merchandise and fled the store on foot. A report for theft of property under $100 was generated.

Assault — Sherman Police were dispatched to 1700 block of E. Pecan Street on Jan. 11 in reference to disturbance call. Officers arrived on scene and learned that a female victim had been struck by a male suspect during a verbal argument. The suspect was taken into custody and charged with family violence assault causing bodily injury.

Possession —A Sherman officer initiated a traffic stop against a driver on Jan. 11 for a violation in the 100 block of S. Sam Rayburn Freeway. During the stop, the officer detected the scent of marijuana and seized a usable amount from the occupants. An offense report was filed for possession of marijuana under two ounces.

Possession of controlled substance —On Jan. 11, patrol units stopped the driver of a vehicle for an infraction in the 100 block of E. Wells Avenue. An investigation revealed both male occupants were in possession of controlled substances and both were arrested. Reports for possession of controlled substances were generated.

Assault — On Jan. 12 dispatchers received a call from a female complainant who said she had been assaulted by her husband in the 1500 block of N. Ross Avenue. Police arrived and located the female victim with visible injuries. The male suspect remained at the scene and was arrested for family violence assault causing bodily injury.

Assault — Officers responded to the 1100 block of N. Ricketts Street on Jan. 12 in reference to a domestic assault. The complainant stated that her boyfriend had assaulted her by repeatedly pushing her. The boyfriend denied committing an assault. A report was filed for family violence assault.

Recovered firearm — On Jan. 13, Sherman Police located a firearm in the roadway in the 800 block of N. Cleveland Avenue. The weapon was seized and a report for found property was generated.

Possession —A driver was stopped on Jan. 14 for a traffic violation in the 2100 block of Texoma Parkway. During the stop, officers located and seized less than two ounces of marijuana. An offense report was filed.