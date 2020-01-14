25 years ago:

WASHINGTON - As rival tax-cut plans circulate in Washington, President Clinton laid out the Saturday by which he said any proposal should be measured and he agreed to back whatever passes muster.

50 years ago:

An embittered Mayor W.D. Rogers Jr. Wednesday resigned his post on the Texas Tourist Development Board amid statewide publicity that his holding of state and city paid positions violates the state constitution.

75 years ago:

AUSTIN - Gov. Coke R. Stevenson’s mail today suggested a reason for manpower shortage which farms are being called upon to supply may be found in poor management of war industries.

100 years ago:

BROWNWOOD, Texas - Indications tonight were that the case of Harry J. Spanell, on trial here for killing Colonel M.C. Butler at Alpine, Texas, on July 20, 1916, would go to the jury Friday morning.