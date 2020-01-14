Tuesday forecast for Austin: If you had “another foggy morning” on your Central Texas weather bingo card, you may be getting closer to winning!

A dense fog advisory that was issued Monday night by the National Weather Service has been extended into Tuesday. The advisory, for Travis, Williamson, Bastrop, Hays and Caldwell counties, is in effect until 10 a.m.

During the advisory, drivers should use extra caution on the road as visibility will be low, forecasters said. Use headlights, slow down and leave room in between vehicles.

Foggy skies and patchy drizzle are expected to last until 11 a.m., forecasters said. After that, skies will be cloudy. The high temperature will be around 74 degrees.

Skies will be cloudy throughout the night as temperatures dip to a low near 66 degrees.

More fog is expected on Wednesday morning, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Wednesday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. and then mostly cloudy with a high near 77. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain after midnight and a low around 60.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and a high near 60. Mostly cloudy at night with a 50% chance of rain and a low around 59.

Friday: Cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and a high near 74. Cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain and a low around 56.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 65. Mostly clear at night with a low around 40.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 58. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 41.

Monday: Cloudy with a 20% chance of rain an a high near 54.