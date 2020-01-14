Sherman plans to move forward with improvements to Moore Street. Moore Street, along with West Travis, will two of the major connectors to the new Sherman High School when it opens early this fall. With this project, city officials hope to add capacity for the additional traffic that will be generated by the school and other developments.

The city council recently authorized city staff to request bids for the first phase of the improvements, which will ultimately see the street expanded into a four-lane, median-divided roadway.

The first segment will stretch from Park Street South to West Travis and cover only the two western lanes of the roadway. City officials estimate this portion of the project could cost up to $2 million, however staff was optimistic that it could come in well below estimate.

A second phase will continue these lanes south from Travis to FM 1417 with an estimated price tag of about $4 million.

The eastern lanes of the proposed four-lane roadway do not have a development timeline. Instead, they will be developed as need and demand for capacity increases.

With the development of the school, private developers have begin to express interest in the lands directly adjacent to the school site for private development. Among these projects is the proposed Village development, which will bring more than 600 acres of mixed retail, office and residential space to the FM 1417 corridor.

As this and other developments develop, city officials will revisit the project and determine when the additional lanes are needed.

Officials expect bids to be returned some time in February, with construction slated to be finished by August.