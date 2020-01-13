Grayson County drivers who use U.S. Highway 75 in Sherman will start to see construction and and major changes along the freeway as the Texas Department of Transportation gets a $154 million improvement project under way.

Beginning Jan. 20, TxDOT contracted crews will begin work to widen Hwy. 75 from four to six lanes on the nine-mile stretch between FM 1417 to State Highway 91. The South Travis Street bridge will be rebuilt and the main lanes of Hwy. 75, between Lamar and Washington streets, will be elevated to remove them from the 100-year floodplain. Other components will include building continuous frontage roads, adding U-turn lanes at major intersections, and re-configurations at the intersection of Hwy. 75 and U.S. Highway 82.

“The changes to this important highway are designed to improve safety, address traffic congestion and improve traffic operations, and address deficiencies in this aging roadway,” TxDOT said in an emailed statement.

While the project is underway, motorists may encounter lane closures, detours and slow-moving construction equipment. Drivers are encouraged to reduce their speed and avoid in-car distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, and audio or navigation systems.

Those interested in learning more about the project are invited to attend a TxDOT-hosted public meeting on Tuesday at the Sherman Municipal Ballroom. The meeting runs from 6-8 p.m. and though no formal presentation will be given, participants are free to ask questions of TxDOT staff and review maps and project information. The Municipal Ballroom is located at 405 N. Rusk Street in Sherman.

Individuals unable to attend the meeting can find project materials and leave comments online by visiting https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/projects/studies/paris/us75-corridor-study.html. Comments and feedback may also be mailed to TxDOT’s Paris Operations District, which is located at 1365 N. Main Street, Paris, TX 75460.

