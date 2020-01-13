A new travel center is seeking approval to come to Denison. The developer is requesting a site plan approval as the first step in the process.

The proposed 15,450 square foot travel center will feature 10 gas pumps for cars and six for trucks at a 9.815 acre site near Denison High School. The plan calls for 97 parking spaces and 57 trees on the property.

The Denison Planning and Zoning Commission will consider the proposal at its meeting on Tuesday morning at city hall at 10 a.m.

The travel center is among a handful of other new developments seeking approval from the commission.

Here are three things to know about the meeting.

1. Assisted living community

Reliable Healing Place Homes is seeking a site plan approval to construct a community consisting of three-single story buildings and one chapel. The total area equals 13,388 square feet.

2. Westlake Town Homes update

The developer of Westlake Town Homes is seeking a site plan and preliminary plat for a new town home community that will be located at the corner of Crawford Street and Lillis Lane.

3. More single family houses

An applicant is making a request at 1502 West Johnson Street to rezone a property from commercial to duplex in order to combine two lots into one to complete a housing project the home owner wishes to begin.

An applicant is requesting a rezone of a property int he P.C. Martin Survey to be changed from commercial to residential in order to develop housing in the area.