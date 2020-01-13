Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith will make a request to increase his staff of attorneys when County commissioners meet Tuesday.

Smith submitted a request to Grayson County Judge Bill Magers asking to take on the part-time attorneys at the DA’s office up to full time. The request comes months after county leaders generally make such decisions in October for the next year.

While it is not unprecedented that an elected official ask for changes to salary or status for an employee outside of the county’s budget cycle in the fall, such requests are sometimes met with resistance from commissioners.

Information that Smith provided with the request indicates that his assistants’ salaries range from $125,053 to $98,500. Investigators in the office make in the $60,000 range and secretaries salaries can range from the $60,000 range to the mid $30,000 range.