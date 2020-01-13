Tuesday and Wednesday will be warm in Texoma, but more cold fronts are coming and will bringing renewed chances for rain and storms that are likely to last into the weekend. Following last week’s 20-degree temperature drop, severe storms and light snowfall, stable weather conditions will hold through Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and daytime highs in the upper 60s, officials at the National Weather Service’s Fort Worth field office said Monday.

“We’re in that time of year when we see fairly frequent cold fronts, but still warm up quickly in between each one,” Meteorologist Sarah Barnes said. “It’s pretty typical.”

Temperatures will climb into the low 70s on Wednesday, but a 20-percent chance for showers and isolated storms will also develop and hold throughout the day.

Amid the arrival of Thursday’s cold front, high temperatures will only reach the mid 50s. Rain and storm chances will also reach 50 percent and are most likely to fall sometime after 7 a.m. Another round of showers and thunderstorms may develop after 7 p.m., boosting rainfall chances to 60 percent.

No severe weather is expected to develop this week, but Barnes said members of the public should stay aware of changes in the forecast and remember that dangerous conditions can occur any time of year in North Texas. After moving out of the region, last week’s storm system pushed east across the southern United State, unleashing damaging and deadly tornadoes from Louisiana to South Carolina. At least eleven people were killed in the storms.

Showers and isolated storms are likely again on Friday, but the daytime highs will bounce back into the upper 60s. A 30-percent chance for rain will linger through Saturday morning and another cold front will descend onto the region, dropping highs back into the 50s for the remainder of the weekend.

Overnight lows will dip to near freezing on Saturday and Sunday night, the week is expected to wrap up under clear and sunny skies.

