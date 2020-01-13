Two people were killed in Sherman early Saturday after their vehicle crashed into a culvert off U.S. Highway 75.

In an emailed statement, the Sherman Police Department said police were contacted at approximately 7:30 a.m. Saturday regarding a welfare call for Sarah and Evan Nuessner of Arkansas. The husband and wife were reportedly traveling by car from Fayetteville, Arkansas to McKinney late Friday, but the pair never arrived at their destination and were last known to be in the Sherman area at roughly midnight.

Sherman Police checked local roads and hotels for the couple and their car. Saturday, the department was dispatched to the 500 block of North Sam Rayburn Freeway at 11 a.m. after a single vehicle was found crashed in a culvert.

Officials found Evan Nuessner deceased inside the vehicle and began searching for Sarah Nuessner after she could not be located at the scene. Recovery efforts continued through Sunday morning until Mrs. Nuessner’s body was found several miles downstream in Post Oak Creek.

No other details, including a possible cause for the crash, were immediately available Monday morning. The wreck remains under investigation.

