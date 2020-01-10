Sherman Police are looking for a man who reportedly told tellers at a local bank Friday that he was thinking of robbing the business.

In a social media post, Sherman Police said the male subject walked into an unspecified bank at approximately 11:30 a.m. and told at least one employee that he was contemplating whether to rob the institution, but “didn’t want to break the law.” The man also told a teller that he was homeless and in need of money before he left.

No money was taken and no injuries were reported.

It was unclear if the man left on foot or in a vehicle, but the department described him as a white male with a tall, slender build and gray and white facial hair.

Those with knowledge of the incident or those able to identify the male subject are asked to call the Sherman Police Department at 903-892-7290.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.