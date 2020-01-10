GlobiTech Incorporated is hoping to build a new power generation equipment at its facility at 200 W. FM 1417.The new system will help alleviate power issues that the facility has had in recent years.

During 2017 alone, GlobiTech experienced 15 utility outages to its facility. At the time, the utility company told the company that everything possible had been done to improve the reliability of the distribution feeders and infrastructure that feeds into the facility

The Sherman Planning and Zoning Commission will consider issuing the variances when it meets at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Sherman City Hall.

New equipment will be capable of working in parallel with utility service of in island mode when it is fully disconnected from the system. The generators will be fueled by natural gas and officials with the company expect it will operate for less than 200 hours each year.

Commissioners will consider issuing a variance to allow the power structure to be build with a 10-foot setback in lieu of the required 55.6-foot setback for the Blalock Industrial Park.

In other matters, Developers with Wyldewood Homes will be requesting two temporary use permits related to developments along Saratoga Drive. The commission will consider allowing the developer to build two model homes, which will be located at the site for one year. A second, similar request is seeking permission to build a construction office on a neighboring street for one year.