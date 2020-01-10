A Denison man was indicted this week on 10 counts of possession of child pornography and one county of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.

Steve Sloan, 56, of Denison faces the indictments which are formal charges and not an indication of guilt.

The following other people were also indicted this week:

Trey Payne, 27, of Spring — evading arrest with motor vehicle;

Terry King, 54, of Pottsboro —unlawful use of a firearm by a felon;

Jonathan Cox, 29, of Denison —failure to appear;

Joshua Wilcoxson, 40, of Williams Oregon —failure to appear;

Christopher Crow, 26, of Denison —failure to appear;

Nickholas Williams, 26, of Sherman — failure to appear;

Ahsley Grinder, 36, of Dallas —failure to appear;

Peter Doktor, 25, of Denton — failure to appear;

Brodey Bartek, 24, of Savoy — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);

Monica Owens, 32, of Savoy — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);

Jacob Baker, 28, of Gordonville — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Amanda Beasley, 30, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);

Willis Bishop Jr., 51, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (meth);

Christopher Hoskins, 26, of Denison —possession of a controlled substance (meth) and evading arrest with a motor vehicle;

Charles Bownman Jr., 64, of Gordonville —possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Nicholas Davis, 27, of Aubrey — three counts of credit or debit card abuse;

Michael Edmonds, 38, of Bells — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

Lionel Moore, 37, of Denison — evading arrest with a motor vehicle and evading arrest with a prior conviction;

Christopher Baker, 49, of Sherman — DWI (3rd or more);

Noah Amos, 19, of Whitesboro — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Andrew Blackburn, 26, of Lake Dallas —possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Michael Zachary, 42, of Denton — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tamper with physical evidence;

Meagan Shores, 20, of Whitewright — evading arrest with a motor vehicle;

Michael Riley, 19, of Gainesville — possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol);

Betty Robinson, 31, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Andrew Miller, 19, of Arlington — possession of a controlled substance ( tetrahydrocannabinol);

Charles Cole, 19, of Grand Prairie — possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol);

William Boatright, 59, of Whitesboro —possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Allen Wise II, 35, of Holdenville, Oklahoma — assault family violence;

Elizabeth Taylor, 28, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Patrick Moersch, 35, of Calera, Oklahoma — theft of property;

Jorge Medina, 32, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Jeffery Brown, 44, of Bonham — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Jimmy Gudgel, 34, of Denison — credit card abuse;

Colby Hightower, 34, of Gordonville — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tamper with evidence;

Angela Duncan, 28, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Ericelda Garcia, 46, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Steven Levasseur, 56, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Jarrell Moore, 30, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Carlos Flemmings, 36, of Denison — aggravated robbery;

Austin Bell, 39, of Howe — credit card abuse;

Jeffrey Stapleton, 35, of Paris — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);

Curtis Baxter, 33, of Sherman — accident involving injury;

Cynthia Taylor, 37, of Cartwright, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Stephen Duncan, 24, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Jason Jay, 43, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (meth);

Brad-Lee Travis, 31, of Sherman — theft of property;

Victoria Philley, 28, of Pottsboro — burglary of a building;

Niko Graham, 21, of Sherman — assault family member impede breathing;

Sharon Baird, 40, of Durant, Oklahoma — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

Nicholas Spigner, 31, of Commerce — robbery, burglary of a habitation, possession of a controlled substance (meth) possession of a controlled substance (MDMA) and assault on family member impede breathing;

Angelic Mosley, 27, of Hugo, Oklahoma — two counts of theft of property and two counts of theft of property with two or more convictions.