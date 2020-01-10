By Jerrie Whiteley, Herald Democrat

Friday

Jan 10, 2020 at 9:50 AM Jan 10, 2020 at 11:04 AM


A Denison man was indicted this week on 10 counts of possession of child pornography and one county of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.


Steve Sloan, 56, of Denison faces the indictments which are formal charges and not an indication of guilt.


The following other people were also indicted this week:


Trey Payne, 27, of Spring — evading arrest with motor vehicle;


Terry King, 54, of Pottsboro —unlawful use of a firearm by a felon;


Jonathan Cox, 29, of Denison —failure to appear;


Joshua Wilcoxson, 40, of Williams Oregon —failure to appear;


Christopher Crow, 26, of Denison —failure to appear;


Nickholas Williams, 26, of Sherman — failure to appear;


Ahsley Grinder, 36, of Dallas —failure to appear;


Peter Doktor, 25, of Denton — failure to appear;


Brodey Bartek, 24, of Savoy — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);


Monica Owens, 32, of Savoy — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);


Jacob Baker, 28, of Gordonville — possession of a controlled substance (meth);


Amanda Beasley, 30, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);


Willis Bishop Jr., 51, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (meth);


Christopher Hoskins, 26, of Denison —possession of a controlled substance (meth) and evading arrest with a motor vehicle;


Charles Bownman Jr., 64, of Gordonville —possession of a controlled substance (meth);


Nicholas Davis, 27, of Aubrey — three counts of credit or debit card abuse;


Michael Edmonds, 38, of Bells — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;


Lionel Moore, 37, of Denison — evading arrest with a motor vehicle and evading arrest with a prior conviction;


Christopher Baker, 49, of Sherman — DWI (3rd or more);


Noah Amos, 19, of Whitesboro — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);


Andrew Blackburn, 26, of Lake Dallas —possession of a controlled substance (meth);


Michael Zachary, 42, of Denton — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tamper with physical evidence;


Meagan Shores, 20, of Whitewright — evading arrest with a motor vehicle;


Michael Riley, 19, of Gainesville — possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol);


Betty Robinson, 31, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);


Andrew Miller, 19, of Arlington — possession of a controlled substance ( tetrahydrocannabinol);


Charles Cole, 19, of Grand Prairie — possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol);


William Boatright, 59, of Whitesboro —possession of a controlled substance (meth);


Allen Wise II, 35, of Holdenville, Oklahoma — assault family violence;


Elizabeth Taylor, 28, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);


Patrick Moersch, 35, of Calera, Oklahoma — theft of property;


Jorge Medina, 32, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);


Jeffery Brown, 44, of Bonham — possession of a controlled substance (meth);


Jimmy Gudgel, 34, of Denison — credit card abuse;


Colby Hightower, 34, of Gordonville — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tamper with evidence;


Angela Duncan, 28, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);


Ericelda Garcia, 46, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);


Steven Levasseur, 56, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);


Jarrell Moore, 30, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);


Carlos Flemmings, 36, of Denison — aggravated robbery;


Austin Bell, 39, of Howe — credit card abuse;


Jeffrey Stapleton, 35, of Paris — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);


Curtis Baxter, 33, of Sherman — accident involving injury;


Cynthia Taylor, 37, of Cartwright, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (meth);


Stephen Duncan, 24, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);


Jason Jay, 43, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (meth);


Brad-Lee Travis, 31, of Sherman — theft of property;


Victoria Philley, 28, of Pottsboro — burglary of a building;


Niko Graham, 21, of Sherman — assault family member impede breathing;


Sharon Baird, 40, of Durant, Oklahoma — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;


Nicholas Spigner, 31, of Commerce — robbery, burglary of a habitation, possession of a controlled substance (meth) possession of a controlled substance (MDMA) and assault on family member impede breathing;


Angelic Mosley, 27, of Hugo, Oklahoma — two counts of theft of property and two counts of theft of property with two or more convictions.