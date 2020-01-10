Brett Alan Densmore, 33, of Denison was sentenced to 40 years in prison last week for two cases involving possession of methamphetamine in an amount of 4-200 grams and bond jumping. The sentence was imposed by 15th state District Court Judge Jim Fallon based on a plea agreement with the Grayson County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

A written statement from the Grayson County District Attorneys office said the case began in January of 2019, when Denison police narcotics investigators began developing leads that Densmore was distributing methamphetamine. This information eventually led to a search warrant which recovered over seven grams of methamphetamine.

Densmore made bond on the case in March of 2019, but then failed to appear for a court appearance on the drug case on November 4, 2019. A week later on November 13, 2019, Densmore was again arrested, this time by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, and was found to be in possession of more than five grams of methamphetamine.

Densmore was classified as a habitual offender under Texas law due to the number of serious felony convictions for which he has been to prison in both Texas and Oklahoma. His range of punishment if convicted on any of the three cases would have been 25 years to Life in prison.

Assistant District Attorney Matt Rolston stated, “Densmore made the right choice by pleading guilty and avoiding a much longer sentence. A Grayson County jury or judge would have given him more time.” District Attorney J. Brett Smith stated, “Career offenders need to take notice… we take our responsibility to protect our community seriously. We will seek the maximum punishment when warranted.”