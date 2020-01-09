Sherman Police are searching for a suspect who was stopped from passing a counterfeit bill at a local business last week.

In a social media post, the department circulated photos of the male suspect who allegedly entered the Dollar General off Sunset Boulevard on Jan. 5 and tried to use a a counterfeit bill.

An incident report stated that a suspicious employee confiscated the fake $50 note, forcing the suspect to leave empty-handed. Sherman Police were then called to the scene, where they seized the counterfeit bill and collected surveillance video. A report for forgery was filed and the department’s investigation is ongoing.

Those able to identify the suspect are asked to call Sherman Police Det. Riffe at 903-892-7341.

