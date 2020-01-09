Sherman Police have opened a theft investigation after mechanical parts were recently stripped from several vehicles belonging to the West Sherman Baptist Church.

A department incident report said Sherman officers were contacted on Jan. 6 by church staff who dated the theft sometime between Dec. 29 and Jan. 5, while the vehicles were parked in the 1800 block of W. Washington Street.

“The pastor came out and realized that the catalytic converters on three of their church vans were removed,” Sherman Police Sgt. Brett Mullen said. “It will cost them about $3,000 to replace those.”

Sherman Police filed a theft report, but said they have little information regarding the suspects involved.

Those able to identify any suspects or those with knowledge of the incident are encouraged to call Sherman Police at 903-893-7290.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heraldddemocrat.com.