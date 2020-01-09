The Denison Development Alliance will hold it’s 20th annual development summit next Friday at the Hilton Garden Inn, located at 5015 South U.S. Highway 75.

The conference will begin with a networking breakfast at 7:30 a.m. followed by a number of speakers all of which who will provide updates on various aspects of the city’s different economic development efforts.

DDA President Tony Kaai said the purpose of the summit is to inform the public about what has occurred in the last year and what is going to happen in the future.

“The presenters will have several departments from the city talk about everything the city is involved in and the projects they are working on,” Kaai said. “We are going to have a presentation on our relatively new marketing and tourism Director. We are going to have an update on Denison Hotel and the NTRA.”

While the event is free, attendees do need to register by Friday if interested in attending. Registration forms can be found by visiting the DDA website, www.DenisonTX.org.

Kaai said he helped launch the summit when he went to work for the DDA.

“I wanted to put together a conference to keep the public informed about everything we’re doing and the community is doing,” Kaai said. “We stuck with it. We started out fairly small. We have had it at Grayson College for a few years. When the Hilton was finished we moved it there. That increased the attendance being so close to everything.”

Kaai said people can expect to get a precise update on everything of significance going on in the community regarding growth. He said there will be a lot of statistics and in depth discussion from a lot of speakers.

DDA Chairman Matthew Looney is set to give an opening welcome remarks at 8:30 with Denison Mayor Janet Gott and city manager Jud Rex scheduled to speak on the city’s qualify of life initiative. Then, Gott will discuss #DenisonForward followed by Main Street Director Donna Dow talking about Destination Downtown Denison. Other presenters will be Gateway Village President Ryan Johnson, Kristine McKinney, Texoma Health Foundation Chairman Jim Walker, Denison Marketing and Tourism Director Rebecca Robinson, Hotel Denison Owner Casey Shires, NTRA Chairman Robert Brady and Mike Livezey Airport manager, Shelle Cassell, Emerson Plant Manager Mark Anderson, AMP Director Casy Blanton, and William Myers and Tony Kaai both of DDA.

Kaai said last year there was record attendance of 280 attendees. He said as of Wednesday morning there were already 250 registered with still time for more to register.

“There is going to be a lot of community leaders there from city council to various board members as well as city staff,” Kaai said. “It is a good place for businesses to network. It is a good place to get questions answered about what is going on. Our main goal is to keep the public informed in Denison, Texas.”

