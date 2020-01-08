A Piner Middle School teacher aide was arrested Wednesday for having an unloaded firearm on school property, a news release from Sherman Independent School District said.

The release stated a backpack containing an unloaded weapon was found on the campus. The firearm was not removed from the backpack and no students were involved in the situation.

“Piner Middle School staff responded immediately and maintained a safe and secure learning environment, and the school day continued as normal,”the release stated. “Firearms and other weapons are prohibited in all Sherman ISD facilities, and the district follows the applicable state and federal laws when responding to issues of this nature.”

The statement said the employee has been placed on leave while the incident continues to be investigated by the Sherman Police Department. The employee will not be allowed to return to campus during the investigation.

Piner Middle School parents and staff were informed about the incident.