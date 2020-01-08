In the wake of December’s deadly shooting at a Fort Worth area church, Sherman Police will host a free active shooter-response course for local church staff and volunteers.

The Active Attack Event Training will be held from 9 a.m to noon Feb. 1 at Sherman Bible Church. The course will be based on select survival strategies and offer tips for escaping attackers, securing a safe position, and self defense.

“In case they’re ever caught in an event, rather than having to try and figure out what they’re going to do in that moment, they’ll know to follow three important steps,” Sherman Police Lt. Jeremy Cox said.

There is no cost to participate in the training, but openings are limited and advance registration is required.

Those who are interested must send an email to Cox at jeremyc@cityofsherman.com. Sherman Bible Church is located at 2515 W. Lamberth Road.

For additional information, call 903-892-7075.