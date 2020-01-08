As work on the new Sherman High School continues to progress toward a fall opening, work on the streets the streets surrounding the school site is also moving forward alongside it. The city council approved the dedication and right of way for Steeple Chase Drive Monday night.

The street, once complete, will be one of four roadways that form the footprint of the Sherman High School campus and will serve as the northern border. City officials predict that the extension will provide east and west connectivity to the school campus once it opens in August.

“There is already a portion of it that extends east from FM 1417 to the Steeple Chase Apartments,” Sherman Community and Support Services Manager Nate Strauch said. “This will be the middle section and the end section has already been built.”

Strauch said the street will serve a similar function to West Travis — the southern boundary to the site — and will connect Moore Street to FM 1417. Unlike many of the other streets surrounding the site, which will be four lanes divided by a median, Steeple Chase will remain as a two-lane roadway once full built out.

Likewise, where some of the other streets could see development for retail purposes from the nearby Village development, Strauch said city officials expect Steeple Chase to primarily be a residential street.

The city plans to contract with a developer for the construction of the roadway. Strauch said the project should be completed some time this summer.

In addition to dedicating Steeple Chase, the council also dedicated the right of way for West Travis in a separate item. Strauch said crews are still completing site work, but work on the middle portion of the road should begin in the coming months.